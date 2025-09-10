‘Utter contempt for peace’: Malaysia condemns Israeli strike on Doha

Malaysia on Wednesday condemned Israel's attack on a Hamas negotiation team in Doha, Qatar.

"Malaysia condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli airstrikes on Doha," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wrote on US social media company X.

"This wanton act of aggression is a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a grave breach of international law," Anwar said, adding that the strikes endangered civilian lives and the peace in the region.

"By targeting Qatar—a nation central to mediation and dialogue in the Middle East —Israel has shown utter contempt for peace and diplomacy. Such an assault is indefensible and intolerable," he added.

Malaysia stands in "full solidarity" with Qatar, he added, calling on the international community to hold Israel accountable for this "outrageous aggression."

Explosions rocked Doha on Tuesday, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

An Israeli military spokesman said the army conducted a "precise strike" targeting senior Hamas leadership, without specifying the location.

The Israeli premier's office said the operation against the Palestinian group was "wholly independent."

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has acted as a mediator to bring an end to Israel's war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023.



