Ukraine war sees deadliest escalation in years: UN rights chief

Russia's war in Ukraine has reached one of its deadliest phases since the early months of the war that started in February 2022, the UN human rights chief said Monday.

Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council that July marked the highest monthly toll of killed and injured civilians since May 2022, as Russian forces stepped up missile and drone barrages nationwide.

"Russia's war in Ukraine has turned even more deadly ... Recent weeks have witnessed some of the most massive air strikes since the war began, with countrywide drone and missile saturation attacks resuming and intensifying," he said.

He said deliberate strikes on energy systems and other civilian infrastructure "are grave violations of international law," stressing that Ukrainian prisoners of war and arbitrarily detained civilians face systematic torture and ill-treatment.

In occupied territories, Russian authorities are imposing their own laws and restricting movement and expression, Turk said, adding his office continues to document violations committed by both sides.

"Negotiations to stop the fighting need to focus on immediate steps to protect civilians and safeguard the rights of people in occupied territory, as well as end torture and ill treatment," Turk said.

He underscored that lasting peace is only possible through full respect for international law.