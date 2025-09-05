Zelensky says thousands of foreign troops may be deployed to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Kyiv is in talks with partners on the possible deployment of thousands of foreign troops to Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, Zelensky responded to questions about reports suggesting 10,000 soldiers could be stationed in the country.

"I will not talk about the number, but it is important that we are discussing all this," he said, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, it will definitely not be in units, but in thousands. And this is a fact, but it is still a little early to talk about it," the Ukrainian leader added.

Costa, who was on a visit to Ukraine, expressed the EU's continued support for Kyiv in facing Russia's ongoing attacks, highlighting Europe's unity in strengthening Ukraine's security and defense.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly called for long-term international security guarantees to ensure stability in the country.

Ukraine has been seeking broader commitments from its partners since Russia launched its war in February 2022, with discussions intensifying around potential international deployments and defense frameworks.