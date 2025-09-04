 Contact Us
News World Trump remains committed to peace amid uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine meeting

Trump remains committed to peace amid uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine meeting

President Trump expressed optimism about a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, saying talks are ongoing and a breakthrough could happen soon despite leaders not being ready for a face-to-face meeting yet.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 04,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP REMAINS COMMITTED TO PEACE AMID UNCERTAINTY OVER RUSSIA-UKRAINE MEETING

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine despite the uncertainties over a potential face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking Wednesday, Trump characterized his position as both realistic and optimistic, and said he is closely monitoring how both leaders are handling this crossroads in the negotiations, according to CBS News.

"I've been watching it, I've been seeing it, and I've been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Trump said in a phone interview with CBS.

"Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done," he said.

Trump mentioned his good relationship with both sides and that it would be over for all to see the coming weeks.

"My relationship with all of them is very good. We're going to find out how good it is over the next week or two," he said.