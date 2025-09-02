WMO: La Niña to start, but global heat to persist

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced that the cooling La Niña weather pattern is expected to begin affecting global climate systems from September. However, despite its typical cooling effect, temperatures across most of the world are still forecast to remain above seasonal averages.

In its latest update, WMO explained that neutral climate conditions have prevailed since March 2025, with sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific hovering around average — potentially setting the stage for the gradual development of La Niña.

From September to November, above-normal temperatures are expected across much of both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized that seasonal forecasts of El Niño and La Niña are vital climate intelligence tools, helping save lives and reduce economic losses across key sectors like agriculture, energy, health, and transportation.

El Niño typically causes global temperature rises, while La Niña brings cooler conditions. Periods between the two are considered "neutral" phases.