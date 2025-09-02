NATOS MARK RUTTE: RUSSIA IS MASSING A LARGE ARMY

Speaking at a joint press conference with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Minister of Defence Yuriko Backes, Rutte said:

"We know that Russia stands there as a long-term threat to the entire alliance. Currently, a large buildup is being carried out in the Russian army. This is not just to show off at parades in Moscow but also to be used. They are currently using it in Ukraine and may use it elsewhere."

Rutte emphasized the critical importance of helping Ukraine defend itself. "Thanks to this new program (NATO's Priority Urgent Requirements List- PURL), we have been able to transfer $2 billion worth of vital—sometimes lethal, sometimes more defensive—systems to Ukraine in a few weeks. This includes ammunition, advanced air defense, and much more," he said.

Rutte mentioned that US President Donald Trump has made ending the war a top priority. "Since February, he has overcome an impasse with Putin, had phone calls with him, and also promised a few weeks ago that the US would be involved in Ukraine's security guarantees," he said.

Referring to the decisions made at the August 18 summit in Washington with US and European leaders, Rutte said, "As you know, we come together in many different formats."

The NATO Secretary General added, "A lot of work is being done to ensure that Russia will comply with any agreement reached and will never again threaten Ukrainian territory after the agreement."