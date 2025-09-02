More diplomatic-level consultations between Russia, US planned: Kremlin

Moscow and Washington have planned another round of consultations between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Another round of inter-foreign ministry consultations is planned. There are a lot of issues that remain unresolved," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said in remarks to Russian state broadcaster Channel One.

Asked whether President Vladimir Putin could tell US President Donald Trump about his ongoing four-day visit to China, Ushakov said the dialogue between Moscow and Washington is developing primarily along discussions to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

"It seems to me that it is premature to talk about any development of bilateral relations," he added.

Ushakov went on to deny any discussions during a meeting between Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier today on the idea of deploying a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.