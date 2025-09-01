SCO calls for ceasefire in Gaza, ‘just solution’ to Palestinian issue

The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday expressed "deep concern" over the continued escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They also "strongly condemned the actions that have led to numerous casualties among the civilian population," according to a joint statement issued after the 25th summit of the SCO heads of state and government in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin.

The SCO member states "stressed the need to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and increase efforts to ensure peace, stability, and security for residents in the region."

They said the "only way to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East is a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue," according to the joint statement, dubbed the Tianjin Declaration.

China hosted the two-day summit in Tianjin, where the SCO leadership adopted a 10-year roadmap for development and agreed to boost economic and security ties.

The statement by the bloc came as the death toll in Gaza climbed to 63,557 on Monday, since Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip started in October 2023.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the number of injured Palestinians rose to 160,660 in the Israeli onslaught.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory's 2.4 million population into famine.

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of September.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 11,426 people and injured 48,619 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.