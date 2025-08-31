Motorcyclists rally in Hague in support of Palestine

Hundreds of motorcyclists held a rally in The Hague on Sunday to show solidarity with Palestine.

The rally was organized by a group called Free Palestine Bikers, and it drew people from not only the Netherlands but also neighboring Germany and Belgium.

Riders gathered at Malieveld Square before forming a convoy through the city's main thoroughfares.

The procession passed several landmarks, including the International Court of Justice and the Dutch Parliament.

Many of the riders carried Palestinian flags and wore traditional keffiyeh scarves.

The convoy later returned to its starting point, where the rally concluded peacefully.

Israel's offensive has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave as famine spreads in the second year of genocide.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.