Merz calls Israeli military actions in Gaza 'unacceptable'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called the Israeli military's latest attacks in Gaza "unacceptable," strongly criticizing the indiscriminate use of force and growing civilian deaths.

During a joint press conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Berlin, Merz said they were concerned about the Israeli government's decision to expand the military offensive in Gaza, and they feared more civilian deaths.

"What the Israeli government is doing there, and what the Israeli army is doing in carrying out the Israeli government's will, is unacceptable. And yesterday's event casts a heavy shadow on the otherwise completely justified actions against Hamas," Merz said.

"These casualties among the civilian population, among uninvolved third parties, in this case hospital staff, patients, and journalists, are the consequences of this massive military action," he said, reiterating Berlin's opposition to Israel's expanded military operation to occupy Gaza City.



