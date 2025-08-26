Czech Republic proposes ban on Russian diplomatic travel

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that he will propose ending the free movement of Russian diplomats in Schengen area as part of the 19th sanctions package to be unveiled next month.

"I will keep proposing to end the free movement of Russian diplomats in Schengen," Lipavsky told Politico on Tuesday, stressing that it is an "an unnecessary advantage" Europe gives to Russia.

He also claimed that it is being "abused to facilitate sabotage operations."

Four anonymous European diplomats told Politico that the upcoming 19th sanctions package against Moscow, expected to be unveiled next month, is unlikely to include major new restrictions on energy sales.

They noted that the package will instead target shadow fleet vessels and companies that help Russia circumvent existing regulations.

"We don't expect there will be much room for any material Russian oil sanctions in the EU's 19th sanctions package," Ajay Parmar, lead crude market analyst at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), told Politico.



