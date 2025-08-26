Canada, Poland to elevate relations to strategic partnership

Canada and Poland pledged Monday to further enhance bilateral ties as the two countries announced plans to elevate relations to a strategic partnership.

"Our example has shown that Canada and Poland and the cooperation between Canada and Europe has been a real role model, something to be copied and followed all over the world," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in Warsaw.

Carney recalled the deep ties between Poland and Canada and said Canada was "the first country to ratify Poland's membership in NATO."

"This relationship is built out of people, around a million Canadians of Polish descent," he added.

A written statement by the Canadian prime minister's office said that Canada and Poland "will deepen ties across trade, defense and energy security-investing in key sectors such as clean energy, including nuclear, critical minerals, defense, aviation, cybersecurity and advanced technologies."





