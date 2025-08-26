Australia suspends shipments to the US due to tariffs

According to a report from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), a statement from Australia Post announced the decision to halt the majority of mail and cargo shipments to the U.S. because of new customs rules that the U.S. will apply to low-value packages.

The statement specified that only letters, documents, and gifts under $150 would be allowed, and other shipments would not be accepted "until further notice." The decision went into effect today, and most items destined for the U.S. and Puerto Rico are being held. The statement added, "Due to the complex and rapidly changing nature of the situation, a temporary and partial suspension has become necessary to develop a sustainable solution for our customers."

Under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 30, the customs duty exemption on export goods valued at under $800 will be lifted as of August 29. However, letters, documents, and gift items valued at less than $100 will remain exempt from customs duty. The Indian government also announced on August 23 that it would suspend mail shipments to the US starting on August 25 due to the new customs rules.