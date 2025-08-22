Sri Lanka’s ex-President Wickremesinghe arrested over misuse of state funds

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday was arrested after appearing at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Colombo, according to local media.

The arrest came after allegations that Wickremesinghe misused state funds to finance a private trip to London, where he attended a university graduation ceremony, Newswire reported.

Investigators say the visit was not an official engagement but was paid for with government funds.

Earlier this month, former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake and former private secretary Sandra Perera were questioned over their involvement in organizing the trip.

Wickremesinghe served as president from 2022 to 2024.