Senior ISIS member killed in northern Syria, US CENTCOM says

US Central Command said Friday that its forces killed a senior ISIS member and key financier in a raid in Atimah, northern Syria.

The raid conducted on August 19 eliminated the ISIS figure which "had relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, posing a direct threat to US and Coalition forces and the new Syrian Government."

"We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination, throughout the region" said ADM Brad Cooper, Commander, CENTCOM. "Together with our partners and allies, CENTCOM remains steadfast in our commitment of ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and the protection of the U.S. homeland."





