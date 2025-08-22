Hungary accuses Ukraine of being behind Druzhba pipeline attacks, demands EU act immediately

Hungary on Friday accused Ukraine of repeatedly attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline, a key energy lifeline for Central Europe, and called on the European Commission to act immediately to protect member states' energy security.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said oil deliveries to Hungary were cut after the pipeline was struck "for the third time in a short period," calling it a "clear attack" on Hungary's energy supply.

"This is another attempt to drag us into the war. It will not succeed! We stand for peace and our national interests," Szijjarto wrote on US social media company X.

He added that, together with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, he sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen demanding urgent action.

"In just a few weeks, this vital pipeline has been attacked for the third time, and now oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia will stop for at least five days. Let's be clear: with these attacks Ukraine is not primarily hurting Russia, but Hungary and Slovakia," he said.

Szijjarto stressed that the Druzhba pipeline is "indispensable" for Hungary and Slovakia, adding: "Such attacks are a direct and unacceptable assault on our energy security."

He also criticized Brussels for failing to respond.

"Back in January the European Commission pledged in writing to act against such attacks. Yet after all three strikes it has remained silent, taking no steps to defend the energy supply of member states. Brussels must understand: they are the EUROPEAN Commission, not the Ukrainian Commission," he said.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs echoed the criticism, comparing the incidents to the 2022 Nord Stream sabotage. "First Nord Stream, now repeated attacks on the Druzhba pipeline — Europe's critical energy lifelines are under assault by Ukraine. So this is what you get in return for supplying them with electricity," he posted on X.

His remarks came as German prosecutors said a Ukrainian man was arrested in Italy, suspected of coordinating the Nord Stream pipeline bombings. Prosecutors said the man belonged to a group that planted explosives which left Europe's energy infrastructure in crisis.

"These acts of sabotage are nothing but attempts to drag the continent deeper into war," Kovacs added. "Only peace can guarantee true security."