EU commissioner urges 'unimpeded' humanitarian access as famine a 'reality' in Gaza

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management on Friday urged Israel for "unimpeded" humanitarian access into Gaza as famine is now a "reality" in the Palestinian enclave after confirmation by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

"Famine is a reality in #Gaza, now confirmed by @theIPCinfo report. People are dying from starvation," Hadja Lahbib said through the US social media company X.

Her comments came after famine was confirmed in Gaza Governorate, with projections that it will spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis within weeks, according to the IPC.

Citing the IPC analysis that by the end of September, almost one in three Gazans, some 641,000 people, could face famine, she warned that this is a "race against time."

"I urge Israel to allow unimpeded & sustained humanitarian access to all people in need," Lahbib said.

The UN-backed hunger monitoring system IPC said that "as of Aug. 15, 2025, famine (IPC Phase 5)—with reasonable evidence—is confirmed in Gaza Governorate," one of the five governorates in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 62,000 people since October 2023.





