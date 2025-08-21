Lack of staff at Greek airports hit airlines hard with increased delays

The lack of staff at Greek airports has hit airlines hard with increased delays, according to at least one company.

Ryanair, one of the largest low-cost airlines in Europe, said Wednesday that the failure of air traffic control equipment at the Athens International Airport prompted delays of flights to and from Greece, including 12 of its flights, affecting more than 2,000 Ryanair passengers.

"So far in 2025 (1 Jan - 20 Aug), over 5,000 Ryanair flights and over 900,000 Ryanair passengers have been unfairly delayed due to Greek ATC (Air Traffic Control) mismanagement and staff shortages, making Greece the 5th worst performing ATC service for delays in Europe," it said in a statement.

"The EU Commission under Ursula von 'Derlayed-Again' has committed to delivering competitiveness and efficiency in Europe, yet it continues to allow repeated ATC mismanagement to disrupt flights and passengers," it added.





