Berlin journalists hold vigil for Al Jazeera staff killed in Gaza

Journalists and political activists held a vigil Friday in Berlin to honor Al Jazeera staff killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and to denounce Germany's support of Israel's military campaign in the enclave.

Participants displayed photographs of the slain journalists, placed white roses, and lit candles beside the images. Organizers read the final testament of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif and recited the names of all 270 journalists killed in Gaza since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023.

Al Sharif and colleague Mohamed Qraiqea were killed Sunday, alongside three camera operators from the network and a local freelance reporter, when Israel struck a journalists' tent near the Al Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

CRITICISM OF GERMAN POLICY



Speakers condemned what they called Germany's "unconditional support" for Israel, accusing Berlin of ignoring war crimes and human rights violations.

Germany has faced months of mass protests for its Gaza policy. A DeutschlandTrend survey published Aug. 8 found 66% of respondents believe the government should apply more pressure on Israel to change its stance on Gaza, while only 24% disagreed.

The poll showed that 62% reject the idea that Germany has a special responsibility to protect Israel because of its historical past, with 31% in support. The survey, commissioned by public broadcaster ARD, was conducted by Infratest dimap from Aug. 4 - 6, interviewing 1,321 people representative of the population.

POLICY SHIFT UNDER PRESSURE



Mounting public discontent -- intensified by reports of children starving in Gaza -- prompted Chancellor Friedrich Merz to announce a partial suspension of arms exports to Israel.

Merz said no military equipment that could be used in Gaza would be approved for export, following Israel's decision to expand its offensive and occupy Gaza City.

The conservative leader had for months resisted calls from opposition lawmakers to halt arms sales or suspend a trade agreement with Israel, even as the war and blockade have killed more than 61,000 victims in Gaza, nearly half of them women and children, according to Gazan authorities.