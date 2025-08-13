Trump criticizes media coverage ahead of meeting with Putin in Alaska

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday denounced media coverage of his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing news organizations of corruption and bias ahead of Friday's Alaska meeting.

"Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin," he wrote on his US-based social media platform Truth Social.

He criticized media outlets reporting "Putin has already won," even though "the meeting is on American soil."

Trump said the media would criticize any diplomatic achievement, even if he hypothetically got "Moscow and Leningrad free" in talks with Putin.

He said: "We are winning on EVERYTHING" and accused journalists of "CORRUPTION" and being "sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country."

Ahead of the Alaska meeting, Trump will attend a virtual conference on Wednesday at 2 pm local time (1200GMT) with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with European leaders, to coordinate their approach.





