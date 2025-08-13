North Korean leader expresses 'full support' for Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed full support for Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's and US President Donald Trump's meeting in the US state of Alaska later this week, state-run media reported Wednesday.

Putin spoke with Kim on Tuesday and they lauded the expansion of cooperation under the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between North Korea and Russia, vowing to deepen ties, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea sent thousands of soldiers to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine, following the signing of the partnership by Putin and Kim in Pyongyang in June 2024.

The pact requires extending military support in case either side is attacked by a third party.

Kim also firmly affirmed that his country will always remain faithful to the spirit of the Pyongyang-Moscow treaty "and will fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future."

Putin expressed his appreciation and praised the support provided by Pyongyang as Russia claimed it is pushing Kyiv out of its border region of Kursk following an incursion last August.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Putin informed Kim of his summit with Trump.

Putin and Trump will meet Friday to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which is nearng three and a half years.

The talks will be the first face-to-face meeting between sitting Russian and US presidents since June 2021, when Putin met then-US President Joe Biden in Geneva.





