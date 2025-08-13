INDIAS MODI LIKELY TO MEET WITH TRUMP NEXT MONTH

India's Modi likely to meet with Trump next month

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet with US President Donald Trump next month amid tariff tensions, the Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly when it meets in New York.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the expected meeting, either from New Delhi or from Washington, DC.

The ostensible reason for the visit is to attend the UN General Assembly. However, a key goal is to meet with US President Donald Trump to resolve trade issues and reach an agreement on tariffs, the newspaper said in its report.

"This will also give an opportunity for the two leaders to announce a trade deal," the report added.

The General Assembly begins on Sept. 9, but the debate, which is the annual meeting of heads of state and government, will take place between Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.

Ties between the US and India have strained in recent months after failing to reach a trade agreement by the August 1 deadline set by Trump, whose administration has accused India of "unfair trade" and benefiting from purchases of Russian oil during the Ukraine conflict.

Trump has imposed staggering 50% tariffs on India, making it one of the highest, along with Brazil, as the world's largest economy seeks new trade agreements.

As the US remains India's largest trading partner, New Delhi has pushed back against Trump tariffs.





