Greece battles surge of wildfires as extreme weather fuels spread

Greece is facing its toughest days yet of this year's wildfire season, a senior firefighting official said on Wednesday, after dozens of new blazes erupted in a single day and extreme weather hampers extinguishing efforts.



Strong winds, prolonged dryness and intense heat have worsened conditions across much of the mainland and on the islands, forcing evacuations and dramatic rescue operations in recent days.



Kostas Tsingas, head of the fire brigade officers association, told broadcaster ERTNews that 82 new fires were recorded across the country on Tuesday alone, a number he called "exceptionally high."



The situation is particularly dangerous near the western city of Patras, on the hard-hit Peloponnese peninsula, where two large fires are burning.



Major blazes are also raging in the region of Preveza in the north-west, as well as on the islands of Zakynthos and Chios.



On Chios, the coastguard picked up dozens of people at the small harbour of the village of Limnia because the smoke was so intense.



In addition, countless embers, fanned by the wind, can flare into new fires within minutes, the fire service said.



Around 5,000 firefighters are now engaged in the nationwide effort.



"The men and women of the fire service are exhausted. Their work is heroic," said Tsingas.



Since daybreak on Wednesday, dozens of firefighting planes and helicopters have been deployed again in the affected areas.



Greece has requested help from fellow European Union members and applied for four firefighting aircraft through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.



