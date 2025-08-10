UN SECURITY COUNCIL HOLDS URGENT MEETING ON ISRAELS GAZA CITY PLAN

News World UN Security Council holds urgent meeting on Israel's Gaza City plan

UN Security Council holds urgent meeting on Israel's Gaza City plan

On Sunday, the UN Security Council is convening an emergency session to discuss Israel's stated intention to take full control of Gaza City.

The plan, approved by Israel's Security Cabinet on Friday, sparked international outcry. UN Secretary General António Guterres called it a "dangerous escalation" in the 22-month war in the Gaza Strip.



The European members of the Security Council - Denmark, France, Greece, the United Kingdom and Slovenia - called for the urgent meeting in New York.



According to the independent news site Security Council Report, all Security Council members except the United States supported the proposal.



During the session, which begins at 10 am (1400 GMT), member states will exchange views, and UN rapporteurs are expected to outline the possible consequences of seizing Gaza's main city.



Following Israel's decision, Germany, the UK, Italy, New Zealand and Australia jointly rejected the plans to take control of Gaza City. In a statement by their foreign ministries, they warned the offensive would worsen the humanitarian crisis, endanger hostages' lives, and could lead to massive civilian displacement.



They said that a two-state solution remains the only path to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also stopped the export of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza.











