US Vice President Vance to begin UK visit with talks, holiday stay

US Vice President JD Vance will meet British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House on Friday, the UK government confirmed on Thursday.

The two are expected to discuss shared priorities and the strength of the transatlantic relationship, according to a statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Vance and his family will remain at Chevening, the Foreign Secretary's official country residence in Kent, for a private holiday over the weekend.

The Grade I-listed 17th-century mansion is traditionally used to host foreign dignitaries and conduct diplomatic meetings outside London.

Lammy and Vance are reported to have developed a close personal rapport that stems from their similar upbringings and Christian faith.





