Kremlin: Putin to meet with Trump

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet in the "coming days", with preparation for a summit already underway, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by the state RIA news agency.

Such a face-to-face meeting would be the first between a sitting U.S. and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, some eight months before Russia launched the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two.