2 dead as light aircraft crashes into building in Kenya

A light aircraft crashed into a residential building in Kenya's Kiambu area on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others, police and local media confirmed.

Citizen TV cited authorities indicating that four people were on board the plane belonging to the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF), and two people who survived the crash with injuries had been rushed to the hospital.

Kiambu County Police Commander Maurice Odanga confirmed the casualties, saying an investigation has begun.

The crash site in Mwihoko lies approximately 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) northeast of Nairobi's central business district.

Social media footage showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site, with hundreds of residents gathering as first responders and attempting rescues amid flames, debris, and dust.

The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash have not been officially released.





