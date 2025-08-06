Kremlin: Putin-Witkoff meeting in Moscow 'useful, constructive'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow was "useful and constructive."

"... Witkoff was received by our president this morning. A very useful and constructive conversation took place," Ushakov told reporters in the Russian capital following the talks.

State news agency RIA, citing the Russian president's press service, said the talks lasted for about three hours.

Ushakov said the two discussed the ongoing Ukraine war and prospects for development of strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

He said the Russian side conveyed "some signals" on the conflict, and "corresponding signals" were also received on behalf of Trump.

Putin is now fully informed on the current situation, he added.

"Trump has not yet been informed of the results of this meeting. Therefore, I would refrain from more detailed comments," the official said.

Ushakov was among those who attended the meeting along with presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev, who thanked Witkoff for what he described as a "successful" visit to Moscow in an initial statement on X following the meeting. Dmitriev is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Constructive US-Russia dialogue continues and is critical for global security and peace," Dmitriev said in separate statement.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow earlier Wednesday in what is his fifth visit to Russia since the start of the year. He last met Putin on April 25.

The latest visit came two days before Trump's 10-day deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

In June, Trump gave Russia a 50-day window, after which he threatened to impose import duties of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kyiv reach a peace agreement.

On July 29, Trump said he decided to reduce that deadline to 10 days over his "disappointment" with Putin.

The US president said Tuesday that Witkoff will meet with Russian officials "tomorrow," after initially announcing over the weekend that the meetings could take place either "Wednesday or Thursday."

A Bloomberg report said Russia is considering its options for a concession to Trump, including a pause on drone and missile strikes, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The report added that an "air pause" may be one of Russia's potential proposals, provided that Ukraine also agreed to take part.