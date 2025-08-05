Turkish Supreme Military Council appoints new chief of General Staff

Türkiye's Supreme Military Council on Tuesday appointed Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu as the new chief of General Staff.

At the 2025 council meeting held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, promotions, term adjustments, and retirements of military leadership in the Turkish Armed Forces were discussed and decided upon with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Gen. Metin Gürak, chief of General Staff, retired due to staff reductions and was replaced by Bayraktaroğlu.

Starting Aug. 30, 32 generals and admirals will be promoted to higher ranks, 61 colonels will be promoted to general and admiral, 29 generals' terms will be extended by one year, and 478 colonels' terms will be extended by two.

As of Sept. 1, two generals will retire due to mandatory retirement and as of Aug. 30, 43 generals and admirals will also retire due to staff reductions.