‘WE DON’T NEED LESSONS IN DEMOCRACY FROM THOSE WHO KILL CIVILIANS’: ATHENS MAYOR RESPONDS TO ISRAELI ENVOYS REMARKS

‘We don’t need lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians’: Athens mayor responds to Israeli envoy's remarks

"We don't need lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians," the Athens mayor told the Israeli envoy on Sunday, who accused municipal authorities of failing to address "antisemitic graffiti" in the city.

Underlining that Athens, as the capital of a democratic country, fully respects its visitors and supports the right of free expression of its citizens, Haris Dukas said: "As the city's municipal authority, we have demonstrated our active opposition to violence and racism and we do not accept lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians and children in food lines, from those who lead dozens of people to death in Gaza every day, from bombs, hunger and thirst."

"It is appalling that Mr. Ambassador (Noam Katz) focuses only on graffiti, which is apparently being erased, while an unprecedented genocide is being carried out in Gaza,' he added.

In an interview with the Greek daily Kathimerini, Katz argued that antisemitic graffiti made Israeli visitors feel uncomfortable and accusing city authorities of inaction.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday the number of Palestinians who have died from starvation caused by the Israeli blockade has reached 175, including 93 children, since Israel's genocide began in October 2023.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.