News World Germany: Israel must ensure supplies to Gaza amid famine

The German government observes a "initial slight progress in humanitarian aid for the population in the Gaza Strip," according to spokesman Stefan Kornelius on Saturday, though he noted it remains insufficient to alleviate the emergency.



Kornelius' comments came in writing as Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul briefed the security cabinet by phone at the close of his visit to Israel and the West Bank.



"Israel remains obliged to ensure comprehensive supply also with the support of the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations," Kornelius said.



"At the same time, the German government is concerned about information indicating that large quantities of aid supplies are being withheld by Hamas and criminal organizations."



Between half and all of the aid supplies reaching the Gaza Strip are being diverted by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas or other criminal organizations, according to German security sources.



The Gaza Strip is facing the threat of famine, the UN has said. Israel controls all access points to the area and for several months, allowed no or only minimal aid deliveries to pass through in an effort to increase pressure on Hamas.



But Israel permitted larger aid deliveries via land routes and also allowed air drops since last week and 220 trucks have brought aid supplies to the area daily.



Currently, two out of three major water pipelines in the Gaza Strip are functioning as well as one out of 10 power transmission lines.



But the price of flour is at an exorbitant €50 ($57) per kilogram. So far, 73 tons of aid supplies have been air-dropped, despite UN criticism that the approach is inefficient.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed gratitude to the Bundeswehr as well as Jordanian and European partners for the air-drops, in a post on X.



"We know: Air-drops are only a small contribution to alleviating the suffering of the people in Gaza. Therefore, we continue to work intensively to enable aid via land routes."



The Bundeswehr began its aid operation on Friday, working alongside other nations. German transport planes have dropped pallets with food and medical equipment over the Gaza Strip, the Defence Ministry said.











