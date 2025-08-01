US envoy thanks Qatar for funding gas initiative for Syria

The US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria on Friday praised Qatar for financing a natural gas initiative in Syria, which is working to recover from over a decade of civil war.

On X, Tom Barrack said: "Heartfelt thanks to Qatar for fully funding a vital gas initiative for Syria."

"From (Saturday) Aug 2, Azerbaijan's natural gas, delivered via Turkey, will power 800 MW (megawatts), lighting up 5M homes," he said, calling the move a "profound step toward relief and stability (in Syria) at a critical moment. A bold demonstration by Qatar and its leadership of partnership and friendship."





