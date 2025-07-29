Germany announces immediate launch of Gaza aid airlift

Germany said Monday that it plans to join Jordan in establishing an airlift to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

This step will take place "immediately," Chancellor Friedrich Merz told journalists in Berlin after a two-hour meeting of the Security Cabinet.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will coordinate closely with France and Britain, who are also willing to participate in an airlift for food and humanitarian supplies, according to Merz.

"We know that this can only be a very small help for the people in Gaza. But at least it is a contribution we are happy to make," the chancellor said.

Meanwhile, Merz said his government is considering stepping up pressure on Israel over the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The German government "reserves the right" to take concrete measures to increase pressure on Israel to improve "the catastrophic situation" in the Gaza Strip, he said.

He added that the Security Cabinet had not yet made any decisions on the matter but had discussed the options.

"We reserve the right, however, to take such steps," he stressed.

First, however, Merz will wait for a trip planned for Thursday by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who may also be joined by his counterparts from Britain and France.

Merz did not mention any possible measures but said that Germany could only make a proposal to the European Commission.

A halt to arms deliveries and a suspension of the EU Association Agreement with the country are under discussion.

Only the Federal Security Council, which meets in secret and has a similar composition to the Security Cabinet, can decide on arms exports.



