Malaysia to mediate between Thailand, Cambodia amid deadly border tensions

Malaysia will act as a mediator in the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, which has recently escalated into deadly tensions, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Sunday.

He noted that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's acting Premier Phumtham Wechayachai will visit Malaysia on Monday to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura confirmed that Thailand and Cambodia will hold a meeting in Malaysia on Monday.

"I had the opportunity to speak with the Foreign Ministers of both Thailand and Cambodia," the Malaysian foreign minister told Bernama.

"They both agreed that no other country should be involved in this issue. They have full confidence in Malaysia and have requested me to act as mediator," he said.

"I am also waiting for a phone call from the US secretary of state (Marco Rubio) as they wish to know how the US can assist," the foreign minister added.

"However, I believe it is better for Malaysia to act as mediator first, as this is an internal ASEAN matter, and Malaysia, as the ASEAN chair, should play that role," he added.

The development came after US President Donald Trump on Saturday spoke with the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand, calling on them to begin ceasefire negotiations, which, he said, they agreed to.

Thailand reported 20 deaths, including six soldiers, while Cambodia said 13 of its citizens, including five soldiers, were killed since the latest escalation began on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian neighbors have a border dispute along Cambodia's Preah Vihear province and Thailand's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, with renewed tensions since May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed.