Italian foreign minister speaks with Israeli counterpart about detention of activists onboard Gaza aid ship

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar on Sunday about the detention of two Italian activists aboard the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) ship Handala, along with 19 others, who were apprehended overnight by Israeli authorities.

The Italian Foreign Ministry released a statement following the two top diplomats' phone conversation, with Saar saying that the detainees have two options: sign a declaration and be sent directly to the airport for departure, or remain in detention and be forcibly repatriated within three days.

Tajani also called for a permanent halt to military attacks against Palestinians and the reopening of humanitarian aid corridors to Gaza, including Italy's Food for Gaza initiative.

The Handala ship, carrying baby formula, food, and medicine, was seized by Israeli forces near the Gaza coast on Saturday night, with 21 unarmed civilians on board, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that the activists aboard the ship were questioned upon arrival at Ashdod Port and will be transferred to the Israel Police for further investigation.

The ship, launched by the FFC, set sail from Italy in an attempt to break a months-long Israeli siege, which has left Gaza's 2.4 million population on the verge of famine.

In recent months, Israel has intercepted multiple Gaza-bound aid ships in international waters.

In June, Israeli forces seized the Madleen, detaining 12 international activists, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and French Member of European Parliament Rima Hassan. A month earlier, the MV Conscience was attacked by drones near Malta.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, blocking the entry of aid convoys and ignoring international calls to reopen them.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 133 people have died of starvation since October 2023, including 87 children.