White House seeks fines from universities including Harvard

Published July 25,2025
The White House is seeking fines from several universities it says failed to stop antisemitism on campus, including from Harvard University, in exchange for access to federal funding, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The administration is in talks with several universities, including Cornell, Duke, Northwestern and Brown, the person told WSJ, though it sees striking a deal with Harvard as a key target.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.