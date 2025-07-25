TÜRKIYES DEFENSE EXPORTS TO EXCEED $8B IN 2025 - MINISTER

Türkiye's defense industry exports will exceed $8 billion "easily" in 2025, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday.

Speaking at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, Omer Bolat said the event has become a global brand now.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

Bolat said IDEF is one of the most prestigious and impressive fairs in Türkiye's history, representing Turkish industry, technological achievements, development, and the global influence it has had on the defense industry.

Concerning Türkiye's defense industry exports, he recalled that the country's defense goods were worth $7.15 billion in 2024 and that "we will easily exceed $8 billion this year, and the defense industry makes a major contribution to Türkiye's export success."

He also said the country has already surpassed $3.5 billion in sales in the first six months of this year, and sales are accelerating towards the second half and the last quarter of the year.

- Contribution to the economy

Bolat said the defense industry, through the ecosystem it has established, adds significant value to the overall industry.

He said: "Today, we have a defense industry that employs over 90,000 people and provides nearly 100,000 jobs.

"We are talking about an annual production figure of $20 billion in the defense industry, and we have a strong defense industry exporting to over a hundred countries worldwide."

He pointed out that the defense industry will develop further, emphasizing that Türkiye is now among the strongest defense industrial countries in the Eurasian region.

"Countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and even Europe, including South America, use Turkish defense industry products," Bolat noted.