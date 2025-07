Trump: US may not have a negotiated trade deal with Canada

The United States may not reach a negotiated trade deal with Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, suggesting his administration could set a tariff rate unilaterally.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Scotland, said, "We haven't really had a lot of luck with Canada. I think Canada could be one where there's just a tariff, not really a negotiation."