Trump administration sues New York City on immigration

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the New York City government, accusing it of obstructing federal immigration enforcement and negligence in the death of a US Customs and Border Protection officer, NBC News reported Thursday.

The legal action comes after a CBP officer was fatally shot by two individuals in New York last week.

As the Trump administration took the matter to court, the lawsuit, which names New York City Mayor Eric Adams and several officials, claims that the city government has failed to enforce federal immigration policies.

The case also calls for an investigation into the city's alleged negligence in the CBP officer's death and argues that New York's policies interfere with the implementation of federal law, thereby violating the Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

In recent months, similar lawsuits have also been filed against other states such as Colorado and California.

"New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.



