MSF: Quarter of children in Gaza clinics malnourished

MSF said Friday that a quarter of all young children and pregnant or breastfeeding women screened at its clinics in Gaza last week were malnourished, blaming Israel's "policy of starvation".

The medical charity known by its French acronym MSF said that "across screenings of children aged six months to five years old, and pregnant and breastfeeding women at MSF facilities last week, 25 percent were malnourished", warning that "rates of severe malnutrition in children under five have tripled in the last two weeks alone".





