Lowly 'Mossad' plot against Gazan genius

Israel's Iron Dome experienced temporary blindness during 2015–2016, allowing Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, to launch missile attacks on critical Israeli locations. After three years of investigation, Israel identified Omar Z.M.A. as the hacker behind the breach. Following a tip-off from Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, Malaysian security forces rescued Omar A.

A court case has now been filed against Montenegrin national Nikola Radonjić and Jordanian citizen Foad Hijazi in Türkiye, on charges of "obtaining state secrets for political or military espionage," with prosecutors seeking prison terms ranging from 15 to 22.5 years. The suspects are accused of gaining Omar's trust and facilitating his travel abroad, which enabled Mossad to carry out the abduction.