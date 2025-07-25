Canada’s prime minister urges Israel to end aid blockade

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Israel's failure to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging the Israeli government to relinquish control over aid distribution and allow international organizations to take the lead.

"Israel's control of aid distribution must be replaced by comprehensive provision of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations," Carney said Thursday on X.

"Many of these are holding significant Canadian-funded aid which has been blocked from delivery to starving civilians."

He also said that the continued denial of humanitarian access constitutes "a violation of international law."

Carney called on all sides to negotiate a ceasefire "in good faith" and reiterated Canada's demand for the Palestinian group Hamas to release all hostages and for Israel to respect the territorial integrity of both Gaza and the West Bank.

"Canada supports a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians," he said, adding that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand will attend the UN High-Level Conference on a Two-State Solution in New York next week.

Israel's months-long blockade on Gaza has faced mounting criticism from humanitarian agencies, which say aid deliveries remain severely restricted while hunger and disease spread among the enclave's population.





