Austrian man accused of scamming €300,000 in disability aid

A 61-year-old Austrian man is suspected of fraudulently obtaining €300,000 ($351,000) in social benefits over several years, police said on Friday.



The man allegedly exploited a disability assistance scheme since 2018 that is intended to allow people with severe physical impairments to live at home instead of in a care facility.



Police said the man appeared to lead a lavish lifestyle, hosting parties, taking extended — and improperly reported — holidays in Thailand and owning multiple expensive vehicles.



He is accused of obtaining fake invoices from acquaintances to support his claims. This alone is said to have caused the city of Graz a loss of €265,000.



An application to continue receiving the aid — amounting to an additional €85,000 based on an alleged deterioration in his health — was blocked in time due to growing suspicions, police said.



Authorities began investigating in 2024 after receiving anonymous tips from within the man's inner circle.



The investigation found the suspect had not relied on a walker or wheelchair since at least 2019. He was reportedly able to walk distances of more than 10 kilometres unaided and play curling without difficulty.



Despite video evidence documenting his behaviour, the man has not confessed. He is being charged on suspicion of multiple counts of major fraud.







