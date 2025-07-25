Arab countries welcome France’s planned recognition of Palestinian state

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Oman, and Kuwait have welcomed on Friday French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of his country's intention to recognize the State of Palestine.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement affirming it as "a significant step in support of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and a reflection of international consensus on ending occupation."

Doha described the decision as "a positive development aligned with international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, contributing to prospects of achieving just and comprehensive peace in the region."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also commended the move, calling it "a historic decision which reaffirms the international community's consensus on the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Riyadh further "reiterated its call for all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar positive steps and adopt serious positions that support peace and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

Egypt also welcomed Macron's declaration calling it a "historic and pivotal step" that reinforces international efforts toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed its "deep appreciation" for Macron's announcement and urged "all countries that have not yet taken this step to recognize the State of Palestine."

Jordan's Foreign Ministry praised the decision as "an important step to confront efforts denying the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on their national land."

Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah added that Macron's declaration "aligns with international efforts aimed at recognizing a sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

The Sultanate of Oman praised Macron's "historic" announcement and expressed its "appreciation and welcome" for the move.

"Oman calls on "all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take this initiative," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that this recognition would "contribute to realizing a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue and reinforce global efforts aimed at ensuring lasting stability in the region."

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry echoed the sentiment, expressing appreciation for Macron's decision and emphasizing its alignment with "relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Kuwait also urged other countries to "take similar steps to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause."

On Thursday, Macron declared his intent to recognize Palestine during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

France will become the first member of the G7 — a group of the world's largest advanced economies — to recognize a Palestinian state. Currently, 147 out of 193 UN member states officially recognize the State of Palestine.

The move also comes amid Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, which has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to severe food shortages.