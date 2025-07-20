Türkiye welcomes ceasefire deal between DR Congo, M23 rebels

Türkiye on Sunday hailed a Qatari-brokered deal signed in Doha between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and a rebel coalition that includes M23 (AFC/M23), calling it a vital step toward peace and stability in the region.

"This Declaration constitutes an important step toward a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict in the east of the DRC," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We appreciate the constructive contributions to the stabilisation and development of the Great Lakes region by all actors involved in this process, particularly Qatar, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community," the ministry said.

The statement reiterated Türkiye's determination to support all efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.

The declaration of principles was signed on Saturday by representatives from both parties, following weeks of diplomatic engagement.

Saturday's deal came weeks after Rwanda signed a peace agreement with Congo on June 27, in Washington, which raises hopes of ending the intense fighting in eastern Congo.

Congo and Western nations accuse Rwanda of backing M23 rebels since its resurgence in 2021, a charge Rwanda consistently denies.

The rebel group at the center of conflict in eastern Congo controls significant territory including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu seized early this year.