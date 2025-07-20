Thousands rally in Morocco against Gaza genocide, Israeli attacks

Thousands of Moroccans took to the streets Saturday Morocco to express solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to denounce Israel's genocide campaign, now in its 21st month.

The march, organized by the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Aid to Palestine, a civil society organization, passed through several main streets of Tangier and concluded in the city center.

Protesters sharply condemned Israel's forced displacement plans targeting Palestinians in Gaza and the continued assaults on the occupied West Bank.

Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian cause and demanded that the international community take urgent action to halt Israel's war against the Palestinian people.

Participants voiced strong support for the people of Gaza, who are enduring severe hardship under relentless bombardment, famine and forced displacement.

Israel has carried out a military campaign in Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, destruction of infrastructure and forced expulsions since Oct. 7, 2023.

Despite multiple rulings and urgent appeals from the International Court of Justice, Israel has continued its operations unabated.

Backed by the US, the war has resulted in the death or injury to more than 199,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, while over 9,000 remain missing.

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and many have died from starvation.