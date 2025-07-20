News World Israeli PM Netanyahu suffering from food poisoning

After feeling ill overnight and being examined by a doctor at his home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with intestinal inflammation due to food poisoning, his office said in a statement on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been diagnosed with intestinal inflammation due to food poisoning, his office said on Sunday.



Netanyahu feel ill overnight and was examined by a doctor at his home, according to the statement.



His condition is said to be stable and the Israeli leader plans to continue working from home after resting for three days.



Netanyahu, 75, has previously been hospitalized a number of times, including for surgery on his prostate and for a hernia last year.



In 2023, he was fitted with a pacemaker.











