Israeli Cabinet ministers seek dismissal of attorney general

An Israeli ministerial committee voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend that the Cabinet dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who has petitioned the Supreme Court to freeze what she described as an "unlawful" process.

The five-member panel, headed by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, includes Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel, and Religious Services Minister Michael Malchieli.

The group accuses Baharav-Miara of obstructing government decisions and deeming them illegitimate, claiming that she consistently acts against the government's interests. All five have made repeated public calls for her dismissal in recent months.

Public broadcaster KAN reported that the panel's recommendation will be brought to the Cabinet for approval during its upcoming weekly meeting, marking an unprecedented move in Israel's political and legal landscape.

In response, Baharav-Miara filed a petition to the Supreme Court, urging it to intervene and block the dismissal process. She said continuing the procedure would cause "immediate harm" and undermine the independence of the judicial system.

"The government has been pushing forward an illegal measure for five weeks," she argued, adding that even if reversed later, the process itself would legitimize altering the rules "in the middle of the game."

Last week, Baharav-Miara said the effort to remove her was motivated by "corruption, personal interests, and attempts to interfere in ongoing criminal cases," calling it a serious breach of the rule of law.

The government began the process to remove her in March. In June, the Cabinet passed a resolution forming a new five-member ministerial committee authorized to recommend her dismissal.

Baharav-Miara has also opposed the dismissal of former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and supported legal action against Ben-Gvir, the national security minister.