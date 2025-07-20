Hamas reviewing new Gaza maps in ceasefire negotiations

Hamas is reportedly reviewing new maps presented by mediators that outline Israel's military control in the Gaza Strip, as part of negotiations on a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

The Palestine resistance group has received updated maps from mediating countries showing areas across Gaza still under Israeli control, according to a source close to negotiation teams in Qatar.

They include most of Beit Hanoun in the north, half of Rafah, the neighborhoods of Huzaa and Abasan in southern Khan Younis and a large portion of Gaza City's Shujaiyya district.

The source told Anadolu that Hamas has begun internal consultations to evaluate the maps and is engaging in discussions with other Palestinian factions.

Previous maps had shown Israel maintaining full military control over large swaths of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, all of Rafah, extensive parts of Khan Younis and the border areas -- proposals that Hamas had rejected.

Hamas continues to insist on a return to the withdrawal lines agreed upon in January, which called for an Israeli pullback of between 390 and 1,100 meters. (1,280 and 3,609 feet)

In light of recent developments, Israeli media outlets have reported a cautious sense of optimism that progress may be possible. The Yediot Ahronot newspaper, citing sources close to the talks, said there were "promising signals that an agreement could be reached within two weeks."

But the report noted that Hamas remains hesitant about the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for each Israeli captive.

Mediators, particularly Qatar, are said to have played a key role in narrowing the gaps between the parties.

Still, according to the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, which cited unnamed government sources, Hamas has not yet issued a response to the latest proposal.

One Israeli official reportedly said, "We've shown flexibility, but Hamas isn't responding."

A representative of one of the Arab mediator nations, speaking anonymously to KAN, said that "most of the disputes over the deployment of Israeli forces have been resolved," leaving only "limited remaining issues."

The diplomat described the atmosphere as one of "cautious optimism."

The same diplomat also revealed that in the last two days in Doha, negotiations have focused heavily on the number and identity of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli captives.

The diplomat pointed to a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as a "critical turning point" for advancing the talks.

Trump reportedly conveyed that Washington is "satisfied with the progress made so far."

-Ceasefire proposal on the table

Trump previously announced that Israel had agreed to the conditions necessary for implementing a 60-day ceasefire.

The proposal, drafted by Qatar and Egypt, was submitted to Hamas for review.

Hamas responded positively, informing the mediators of its willingness to proceed and stating its readiness to negotiate the ceasefire's implementation.

The Israeli government, however, initially rejected changes Hamas had made to Qatar's proposal, calling them "unacceptable." An Israeli delegation still traveled to Doha to continue talks.

Negotiations in Doha have reportedly resolved many key disagreements, but Israel's insistence on maintaining its occupation of the Morag Corridor, which separates Rafah and Khan Younis, as well as its continued presence in Rafah itself, remains a sticking point.