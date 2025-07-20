ERDOĞAN CALLS ON GLOBAL COMMUNITY TO ESTABLISH TIES WITH TRNC, SAYING: TURKISH CYPRIOTS CANT AFFORD TO LOSE ANOTHER 60 YEARS

News World Erdoğan calls on global community to establish ties with TRNC, saying: Turkish Cypriots can't afford to lose another 60 years

Delivering a speech during an official ceremony held to mark the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation on Sunday,Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on global community to establish ties with TRNC, both diplomatic and economic, adding that direct flights, trade must also be allowed.

Speaking at the official ceremony held to mark the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "The international community must recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and establish diplomatic, political, and economic relations as soon as possible. Direct flights and trade must be opened up."



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his historical address:



"With the landing of Turkish soldiers on the island during the Cyprus Peace Operation, the whole world saw the Turkish Cypriots did not stand alone,



We have not forgotten what happened to Turkish Cypriots, and will do whatever it takes to prevent such pain from happening again.



Turkish Cypriots can't afford to lose another 60 years. It's time to move beyond 'outdated, UN-backed federation model'.



Despite Greek Cypriot attempts to present themselves as 'sole authority' on island, TRNC is now represented in Turkic and Islamic country groups.



Insisting on solution model that Turkish Cypriots have clearly withdrawn their support from and that has failed many times benefits no one.



Turkish Cypriots will forever live free in their own homeland, with Türkiye's support, no matter what anyone says."











